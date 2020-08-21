Four-star former Marana standout D'Marco Dunn lists Arizona among top seven

Former Marana standout D'Marco Dunn, who blew up into a four-star recruit after moving to North Carolina last year, listed Arizona among his final seven choices.
Dunn also listed Texas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Georgia and Louisville during an interview with Absolute Basketball Company.
When asked to break down all the schools still involved, Dunn said of Arizona: "Coach Miller and (his staff) want their hometown kid back. They think I'd do really well and represent them."
Previously playing for Marana High School and the Powerhouse Hoops club, Dunn led Fayetteville (N.C.) Westover to a 30-0 record last season before the pandemic hit. Arizona offered him a scholarship in May, and a North Carolina offer was among his others received after the season.
With the arrivals of French forward Daniel Batcho and Turkish guard Tibet Gorener, all but three Arizona players have yet to arrive on campus: Lithuanian brothers Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis, and walk-on Matt Weyand. (Brandon Williams is not joining the Wildcats this fall and is not expected to play for them.)
Most players reported last week in order to undergo the week of isolation needed before drills could begin. UA's fall semester begins Monday.
