Four-star forward Alex Tchikou chooses Alabama after considering Arizona

Four-star forward Alex Tchikou announced Sunday he'll play for Alabama next season, after considering Arizona and seven other programs.
The Glendale Dream City Christian forward from France also considered Oregon, Mississippi State, USC, St. Mary's, Florida State, Illinois, and St. John's.
100% Committed. #RollTide 🙏🏾🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/8vPHj68XCa— Alex “FrenTchi” Tchikou (@tcalex0) July 5, 2020
Tchikou was a 2021 prospect who announced last week he will be reclassifying to 2020, and the Wildcats initially appeared to be interested, possibly because they had the potential of eligibility and/or coronavirus issues facing their six international signees.
But Arizona is expected as of now to have the maximum 13 scholarships allotted for 2020-21, and appears to be one over the limit until the status of guard Brandon Williams is cleared up. Williams is not expected to return to Arizona unless on a medical scholarship.
Arizona has five post players projected on its 2020-21 roster already: Ira Lee, Christian Koloko, Jordan Brown, Daniel Batcho and Azuolas Tubelis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!