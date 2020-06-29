Four-star forward Alex Tchikou reclassifying to 2020 — and Arizona still pursuing him

Four-star forward Alex Tchikou is reportedly reclassifying to 2020, and Arizona remains interested in pursuing him despite having a full roster lined up for next season.
A report on 247 Sports said Tchikou is near a decision and also considering Alabama, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Oregon, St. John’s, St. Mary's and USC, according to club coach Julius von Hanzlik.
The Wildcats have assigned the full allotment of 13 scholarships for the 2020-21 season -- they are actually one over if you count Brandon Williams, who is not expected to return -- but the 6-11 Tchikou is the sort of talent they may not want to pass up.
In addition, there's always the possibility that some of the Wildcats' international signees may not make it to Tucson next season -- either because of academic or other eligibility issues or because of the way the coronavirus pandemic is playing out so far (especially in Arizona).
Tchikou is from France but has been playing for Glendale's Dream City Christian.
Rivals reported that Tchikou will be listing a group of finalists in the coming days and that he said style of play, relationship with coaches and chance to play as a freshmen are priorities.
Arizona has five post players projected on its 2020-21 roster already: Ira Lee, Christian Koloko, Jordan Brown, Daniel Batcho and Azuolas Tubelis but Batcho and Tubelis are among the four European signees Arizona added in the spring.
