You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star forward Ben Gregg to announce college choice on Sept. 9
editor's pick

Four-star forward Ben Gregg to announce college choice on Sept. 9

Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo OLD DO NOT USE

Ben Gregg, a four-star power forward from Oregon in the class of 2021, said he will announce his college choice on Sept. 9.

Gregg has 17 schools that he's choosing from, according to a graphic he posted, including Gonzaga and seven Pac-12 teams.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wildcats' nonconference hoops season essentially shelved by Pac-12's decision
Arizona Wildcats basketball

Wildcats' nonconference hoops season essentially shelved by Pac-12's decision

  • Updated

Ryan Reynolds, who handles scheduling as UA’s director of basketball operations, said Tuesday he could not comment yet because it was too early to tell what will happen with the nonconference schedule — and indicated he told pretty much the same thing to one of the Wildcats’ expected opponents, Cal Baptist, after it reached out on Tuesday.

A Pac-12 spokesman said it is possible that nonconference games could be rescheduled but that no decisions have been made. An effort to reach UA coach Sean Miller for comment was unsuccessful.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News