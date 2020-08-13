Four-star forward Ben Gregg to announce college choice on Sept. 9

Ben Gregg, a four-star power forward from Oregon in the class of 2021, said he will announce his college choice on Sept. 9.
Gregg has 17 schools that he's choosing from, according to a graphic he posted, including Gonzaga and seven Pac-12 teams.
I will be committing on my moms birthday. She’s always been my biggest fan, and I couldn’t think of a better way to thank her for all she’s done for me❤️ pic.twitter.com/CtOV00TsbE— ben gregg (@bengregg20) August 13, 2020
