Four-star forward Jahmai Mashack commits to Tennessee over Arizona, four others

Four-star class of 2021 wing Jahmai Mashack of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., committed to Tennessee on Tuesday, choosing the Volunteers over Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas.
Commitment!! https://t.co/A8fjebmymO— Jahmai Mashack (@JahmaiM) September 8, 2020
According to 247, Mashack had been rising among the top class of 2021 players, from No. 99 to No. 43 overall. Not surprisingly, he's had high-major offers roll in: Arizona, Oklahoma, Utah and Cal offered him in April, while Texas and Louisville did in May, while Tennessee did so in June.
Mashack is the younger brother of former UA defensive back Kwesi Mashack, who played football for the Wildcats from 2014-17.
Another UA target, Oregon forward Ben Gregg, is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday, but Gonzaga may be the leader after offering him a scholarship last month. Three Rivals analysts predict he will pick the Bulldogs.
So far, Arizona has one commitment for the class of 2021, guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, Calif.
