Four-star 2020 forward Marcus Bagley, the brother of the Kings' Marvin Bagley, said Saturday on Twitter that he is down to Arizona, ASU and Cal.
Top 3 😏 @TiptonEdits 🎵: @mb3five THANK YOU TO ALL SCHOOLS THAT OFFERED AND SHOWED LOVE🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uTA0PMMGiN— Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) July 14, 2019
Arizona has long been in touch with the Bagley family, which was based in Phoenix when Marvin played for Tempe Corona Del Sol, though it is unclear how the Wildcats' recruitment of Bagley has gone. In 247 Sports' most recent bio of Bagley, UA was not listed as one of his interests.
Marvin Bagley went through Phoenix Hillcrest Prep, where he played briefly with Deandre Ayton, then on to California's Sierra Canyon School and Duke before becoming the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft behind Ayton.
Marcus Bagley also played for Sierra Canyon with his brother and is now playing for Sacramento's Sheldon High School.
Jalen Green took over late to lead Team Why Not into the Peach Jam finals on Saturday. In a 92-89 semifinal win over Boo Williams, Green finished with 27 points, while among other UA targets, Nimari Burnett had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists; Terren Frank had 16 points and six rebounds and Devin Askew had 13 points and six assists.
The box score is here and all Peach Jam results can be found here.
Team Why Not will face MoKan Elite in the final on Sunday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.