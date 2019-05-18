Four-star Seattle-area power forward Tari Eason put Arizona on a list of 10 schools he is considering.
Eason, whose first Pac-12 offer came last year from Washington State, also listed the Cougars, along with USC, OSU, ASU, Colorado, Florida, UCSB, Maryland and Pepperdine. He told Rivals last month that Georgia Tech was also recruiting him heavily.
A slender but athletic and high-motor power forward, Eason played for Garfield before transferring to Federal Way last season.
Arizona offered a scholarship to 2020 Minnesota big man Dawson Garcia, who played for the same club program (Minnesota D1) as Zeke Nnaji.
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Arizona! pic.twitter.com/lY9IxMIPbj— Dawson (@Dawson23lee) May 15, 2019
Jamal Murphy of The Undefeated says black assistant coaches were scapegoats in the college basketball trials.
Christian Dawkins and Merl Code are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15.
Washington State added D.J. Rodman, Dennis' son and a former West Coast Elite teammate of Josh Green and Nico Mannion.
Even Washington has to watch its budget carefully these days (Athletic subscription link). The Huskies are projecting a deficit of $3.7 million for the 2019 fiscal year that ends June 30.
WSU added a Ukrainian 7-footer.
Cal is going after a Greek guard.