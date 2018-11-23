Four-star power forward Zeke Nnaji of Minnesota announced he will play for Arizona next season, giving the Wildcats some much-needed size in their powerhouse 2019 recruiting class.
Nnaji, a 6-foot-11 and 215-pound forward, visited Arizona for the Red-Blue Game on Oct. 14 and also made an ambitious tour of unofficial and official visits before making his decision. He visited UA, Kansas, Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA officially, while he also took an unofficial visit to North Carolina last week while considering a late recruiting pitch from the Tar Heels.
Nnaji made his announcement Friday at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minn.
Because the November signing period ended Wednesday, Nnaji will only able to sign non-binding scholarship papers, much as Shareef O'Neal did after he committed following the November signing period last season before decommitting in February. Or Nnaji can wait to sign a binding letter-of-intent in the spring signing period.
Arizona also received four signatures during the signing period: Five-star guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green, four-star wing Terry Armstrong and three-star center Christian Koloko.
Evan Daniels of 247 Sports said Nnaji's decision gives Arizona the No. 1 recruiting class in 2019 so far.
Nnaji gives UA five players for 2019, putting the Wildcats one over the 13-player scholarship limit for next season as of now, even if they return forward Jake DesJardins to walk-on status. However, the Wildcats usually lose extra players early during the spring transition period, either to early pro departures or transfers.
UA has not announced any of its new recruits, though it is possible the school will have coach Sean Miller talk about them soon.