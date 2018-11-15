While Arizona waits for papers from its three other committed recruits sometime during the early signing period, with Nico Mannion having already signed Wednesday, a couple of other expected recruiting developments are happening:
Four-star forward Zeke Nnaji is officially scheduled to announce his choice on Nov. 23 at his high school, while Florida four-star forward C.J. Walker dropped Arizona while announcing a top three that includes LSU, Miami and Oregon.
The world wants to know!— D1 Minnesota (@adidasD1MN) November 15, 2018
Where will @ZekeNnaji_Hoopz
go?
Come join us at Hopkins H.S.
November 23rd at Noon to hear the BIG announcement! pic.twitter.com/1fi1ApK0bB
Walker hasn't been considered a UA target for a while, though, and Nnaji appears to be a longshot for the Wildcats even though he took an official visit to Arizona over the Red Blue Game weekend.
Nnaji has listed UA, Baylor, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue as his top five, but is also taking an unofficial visit to North Carolina this weekend before making his choice.
According to 247's Crystal Ball, Kansas and Kentucky lead for Nnaji, with WildcatAuthority's Jason Scheer predicting he'll pick Kansas.
Rob Gronkowski considered also playing basketball at Arizona, according to getmoresports.com, after playing well in a low-post matchup during pickup game in which he matched up with Mohamed Tangara or J.P. Prince (the story says it's unclear which guy, but Prince was a slender wing player).