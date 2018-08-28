Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo NEW

Minnesota four-star forward Zeke Nnaji is expected to visit Arizona unofficially this weekend as part of an ambitious tour across the country.

Nnaji said in Las Vegas last month that he wanted to take a lot of unofficial visits before narrowing it down, and he's doing exactly that. Rivals said earlier this month that Nnaji was working on 12 unofficial visits, and that Arizona had scheduled an in-home visit with him on Sept. 17.

Nnaji visited Ohio State last weekend. This week, Nnaji is taking a look at Purdue, Illinois, UCLA and Arizona, while Scout said Nnaji will take in the UA-BYU football game on Saturday. A text message from the Star to Nnaji was not returned.

