Four-star guard Angelo Brizzi chooses Villanova over Arizona, six others

Four-star guard Angelo Brizzi chooses Villanova over Arizona, six others

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo OLD DO NOT USE

Angelo Brizzi, a four-star guard in the class of 2021, made his expected announcement Monday that he will play for Villanova.

A 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard, Brizzi had also listed Arizona, Michigan, Cal, Northwestern, Colorado, Dartmouth and Davidson among his final eight choices on July 14.

Rivals ranks Brizzi No. 116 overall in 2021 but a four-star player, while 247 Sports has him at 117 and a three-star. Arizona offered him a scholarship in May but coronavirus restrictions kept him from making a visit.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News