Four-star guard Angelo Brizzi chooses Villanova over Arizona, six others

Angelo Brizzi, a four-star guard in the class of 2021, made his expected announcement Monday that he will play for Villanova.
Nova Nation let’s get it!!! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/FejV12QgUK— angelo brizzi (@abriz14) July 27, 2020
A 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard, Brizzi had also listed Arizona, Michigan, Cal, Northwestern, Colorado, Dartmouth and Davidson among his final eight choices on July 14.
what y’all think? @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/BqaSSm1c9D— angelo brizzi (@abriz14) July 14, 2020
Rivals ranks Brizzi No. 116 overall in 2021 but a four-star player, while 247 Sports has him at 117 and a three-star. Arizona offered him a scholarship in May but coronavirus restrictions kept him from making a visit.
