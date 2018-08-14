Rejean "Boogie" Ellis (copy)

Mission Bay’s Rejean “Boogie” Ellis.

 Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune

Four-star 2019 guard Rejean "Boogie" Ellis of San Diego put Arizona in a list of eight final choices Tuesday, along with Oregon, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, Memphis, Gonzaga and USC.

Ellis added offers from Gonzaga and Colorado toward the end of the July evaluation period. After a game in Las Vegas last month, Ellis said he was looking to see "who is the most interested, who is showing the most love, stuff like that. To see who I can trust and develop a relationship with.”

Now entering his senior season at Mission Bay High School, Ellis told Zagsblog in June that UA, San Diego State, USC and Georgia Tech had been working the hardest to recruit him.

