Four-star 2019 guard Rejean "Boogie" Ellis of San Diego put Arizona in a list of eight final choices Tuesday, along with Oregon, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, Memphis, Gonzaga and USC.
Final 8️⃣ ! I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me during this process! pic.twitter.com/9MFjn4C1PL— Boogie Ellis (@BoogieEllis) August 14, 2018
Ellis added offers from Gonzaga and Colorado toward the end of the July evaluation period. After a game in Las Vegas last month, Ellis said he was looking to see "who is the most interested, who is showing the most love, stuff like that. To see who I can trust and develop a relationship with.”
Now entering his senior season at Mission Bay High School, Ellis told Zagsblog in June that UA, San Diego State, USC and Georgia Tech had been working the hardest to recruit him.