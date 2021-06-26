Four-star guard Collin Chandler to visit Arizona, while Dawson Garcia may reconsider Wildcats

Arizona may yet bolster its frontcourt for the upcoming season.
The Wildcats are one of seven schools in the running for potentially transferring Marquette forward Dawson Garcia, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, along with North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and George Mason.
Garcia, who is also considering leaving for professional basketball, tweeted that he could return to Marquette.
June 25, 2021
A unanimous Big East all-freshman pick who averaged 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for Marquette last season, the 6-foot-11 Garcia listed UA as one of seven finalists out of Prior Lake (Minn.) High School.
Arizona has 11 scholarship players on the roster as of now for 2021-22 but only three true post players: Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo.
Four-star class of 2022 guard Collin Chandler is expected to visit Arizona on Sunday after the Wildcats offered him a scholarship last week.
A 6-foot-4 guard from Farmington, Utah, Chandler has also visited Stanford, BYU and Utah.