Four-star guard Collin Chandler to visit Arizona, while Dawson Garcia may reconsider Wildcats

Arizona may yet bolster its frontcourt for the upcoming season.

The Wildcats are one of seven schools in the running for potentially transferring Marquette forward Dawson Garcia, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, along with North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and George Mason.

Garcia, who is also considering leaving for professional basketball, tweeted that he could return to Marquette.

A unanimous Big East all-freshman pick who averaged 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for Marquette last season, the 6-foot-11 Garcia listed UA as one of seven finalists out of Prior Lake (Minn.) High School.