Four-star Tempe guard Dalen Terry signed his national letter-of-intent Wednesday night, becoming the first official member of Arizona's 2020 recruting class.
Terry attended a signing ceremony at Hillcrest Prep, where he has played since last season, and posted a photo of the ceremony on Instagram (Hillcrest also posted photos from the ceremony, as shown below). But he did not actually sign until Wednesday evening with his family, Hillcrest recruiting coordinator Nick Weaver confirmed Wednesday night.
Congrats @DalenTerry (U of A) & Puff Johnson (UNC) on signing their LOI today‼️ pic.twitter.com/BPpRyRLkI2— Hillcrest Prep (@hillcrest_prep) November 14, 2019
Arizona is not expected to land another signee during the fall signing period that extends through Nov. 20, but several UA targets could make decisions shortly afterward. UA coach Sean Miller said he expects to add about five players by next spring.