Four-star guard K.J. Simpson commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona pulled in its first recruit in the 2021 class when guard K.J. Simpson of Southern California announced he has committed to the Wildcats.
A 6-3 combo guard rated No. 95 overall by 247 Sports, Simpson chose Arizona over Colorado, USC, Cal and LMU.
“I’m 1,000% committed to the University of Arizona.” Here’s the moment @KSimpsonJr committed to the Arizona Wildcats. (🎥 K.J. Simpson / IG) pic.twitter.com/3RMMipxMd1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 15, 2020
Simpson made his announcement on Instagram live, thanking his family and other supporters while expressing optimism in the face despite having his offseason largely canceled and his senior season threatened.
"A lot of people are upset about this pandemic," Simpson said. "But I feel like it's a wake up call. Be blessed for what you've got. Things will definitely take a turn when you least expect."
Simpson plays for Chaminade High School in West Hills, Calif., and was scheduled to play this summer for the West Coast Elite club program before spring and summer events were canceled.
“He’s very, very underrated,” West Coast Elite director Ryan Silver said. “Tough kid, very athletic, really really underrated.”
Ratings, of course, have been pretty stagnant since the NCAA has shut down evaluation periods this spring and summer. But California-based 247 analyst Josh Gershon said in a pre-pandemic evaluation that Simpson projects as a high-major starter in college basketball.
“Simpson is an athletic combo guard with OK size but good length and athleticism,” Gershon posted on Jan. 14. “Plus athlete both laterally and vertically. Competitive kid who plays hard on both ends. Has vision to play on ball at next level but will need to improve against ball pressure. Athleticism makes him tough cover in transition. Versatile defender who can guard both one and two at next level. Projects as high major starter. If handle and jumper improve he will take his stock to next level.”
As a combo guard, Simpson could wind up effectively replacing grad transfer Terrell Brown on a team that is expected to mix in multiple ballhandlers this season. Arizona has combo guards in James Akinjo, Jemarl Baker, Kerr Kriisa and Brown this season, while Benn Mathurin and Dalen Terry have also played point guard but are expected to mostly be wing players for the Wildcats.
In 2021-22, Akinjo, Baker and Kriisa will have eligibility remaining in 2021-22 if they opt to return.
