Four-star guard Nolan Hickman commits to Kentucky over Arizona, Kansas

Four-star guard Nolan Hickman of the Seattle area has committed to Kentucky, picking those Wildcats over Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, and UCLA.
Who Knew?🤷🏾♂️ #BBN💙 pic.twitter.com/3IdMkbldu6— Nolan hickman (@Nolanhickman2) August 22, 2020
Arizona offered Hickman a scholarship in April, when Jason Terry's impending hire appeared to coincide with the Wildcats' push into Seattle-area recruiting.
Another top Seattle prospect in the class of 2021, forward Paolo Banchero, committed to Duke on Thursday.
