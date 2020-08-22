 Skip to main content
Four-star guard Nolan Hickman commits to Kentucky over Arizona, Kansas
Four-star guard Nolan Hickman of the Seattle area has committed to Kentucky, picking those Wildcats over Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, and UCLA.

Arizona offered Hickman a scholarship in April, when Jason Terry's impending hire appeared to coincide with the Wildcats' push into Seattle-area recruiting.

Another top Seattle prospect in the class of 2021, forward Paolo Banchero, committed to Duke on Thursday.

