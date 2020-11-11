Four-star guard Shane Dezonie becomes first 2021 Arizona recruit to sign letter-of-intent

Four-star guard Shane Dezonie announce he has signed his letter-of-intent to play for Arizona next season.
Signed my NLI today to @APlayersProgram Extremely excited to be a Wildcat🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VqNBjllhLJ— Shane Dezonie (@iamshanedezonie) November 11, 2020
A 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from New Hampshire's Brewster Academy, Dezonie committed to the Wildcats last month after a short recruitment, having called Arizona his "dream school." He is considered a tough-minded shooting guard with good defensive potential.
The Wildcats are also expected to receive letters-of-intent today from their two other fall commits, guard Shane Nowell of Renton, Wash., and guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, Calif.
Simpson is expected to sign his letter at noon in Chatsworth, Calif., while Nowell is scheduled to sign at 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!