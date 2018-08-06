If Patrick Williams decides he doesn't want to play college basketball in the ACC, Arizona might have a chance to land the four-star forward from Charlotte, N.C.
Williams released a Top 10 Monday that included six ACC schools, plus two in the Big Ten as well as Texas ... and Arizona.
August 6, 2018
Williams received an offer from Arizona in June and told 247 later that month that he had already visited North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Clemson.
Among the other wings that Arizona is recruiting for 2019 include: Terry Armstrong of Michigan (playing at Scottsdale’s Bella Vista Prep), Australia's Josh Green, New York's Lester Quinones and Las Vegas' Jalen Hill.