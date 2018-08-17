Team Loaded NC Twitter

Four-star power forward Jaelyn Withers has listed Arizona among his final five choices, along with Louisville, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.

A versatile 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, Withers is expected to choose Louisville by all 13 analysts posting picks to 247's Crystal Ball, and he has scheduled an official visit to Louisville from Sept. 7-9.

Withers is ranked No. 86 in the class of 2019 by 247 while ESPN has him rated No. 92.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball