Four-star power forward Jaelyn Withers has listed Arizona among his final five choices, along with Louisville, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.
I appreciate all of the coaches that showed interest in me over the course of my Highschool career but I’ve skimmed my list of schools down to 5 #BlessedAndGrateful 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YZjpHoLYJ6— Jaelyn Withers (@jaelyn_durant) August 17, 2018
A versatile 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, Withers is expected to choose Louisville by all 13 analysts posting picks to 247's Crystal Ball, and he has scheduled an official visit to Louisville from Sept. 7-9.
Withers is ranked No. 86 in the class of 2019 by 247 while ESPN has him rated No. 92.