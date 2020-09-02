Four-star wing Jahmai Mashack to announce college choice on Sept. 8

Four-star wing Jahmai Mashack told 247 Sports he will announce his college choice on Sept. 8, choosing among Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
Mashack is the younger brother of former UA defensive back Kwesi Mashack, who played football for the Wildcats from 2014-17.
Another UA target, Oregon forward Ben Gregg, is set to announce his commitment a day later.
So far, Arizona has one commitment for the class of 2021, guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, Calif.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!