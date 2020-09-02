 Skip to main content
Four-star wing Jahmai Mashack to announce college choice on Sept. 8
Four-star wing Jahmai Mashack to announce college choice on Sept. 8

Ziaire Williams

Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams tries to get by Jahmai Mashack of Etiwanda during the the CIF Open Division playoffs last month. Williams, Arizona’s top target and one of the 10 best players in the 2020 recruiting class, will pick a college on Sunday.

 Andy Holzman / for the Orange County Register

Four-star wing Jahmai Mashack told 247 Sports he will announce his college choice on Sept. 8, choosing among Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Mashack is the younger brother of former UA defensive back Kwesi Mashack, who played football for the Wildcats from 2014-17.

Another UA target, Oregon forward Ben Gregg, is set to announce his commitment a day later. 

So far, Arizona has one commitment for the class of 2021, guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, Calif.

