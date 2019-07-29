Four-star wing Marcus Bagley has committed to ASU, his former hometown team.
Forks Up‼️☀️😈🏀— Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) July 29, 2019
The younger brother of the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley, Marcus had listed Cal and Arizona as his other two final choices but it has been unclear whether the Wildcats were still actively recruiting him.
The Wildcats, who have long been in contact with the Bagley family, offered Marcus a scholarship in 2016, while he was taking unofficial visits as a rising high school freshman.
Having teamed with Marvin at Sierra Canyon as a freshman, Marcus Bagley moved to North Carolina during Marvin's one-and-done season for Duke and is now playing for Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Top UA recruiting target Devin Askew says he's staying in the class of 2021 after considering a reclassification, according to 247 Sports.
"There’s no rush," Askew told 247, "although I feel like I can go to the next level earlier and play, why not just use that year to develop and get better and mature a little bit, I’m still a kid."