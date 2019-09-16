While a number of top prospects are scheduled to attend Arizona's Sept. 27 Red-Blue Game, Long Beach wing Peyton Watson stopped by for his own visit two weeks early.
Saying his visit went "great," Watson posted a photo of himself modeling a Wildcat uniform.
Official visit to University of Arizona was great! Thank you to the coaches and staff for being hospitable and welcoming me with open arms! pic.twitter.com/xINq9NfRmB— Peyton Watson (@peytonwatsonnn) September 15, 2019
Watson is also scheduled to visit Washington during the weekend of Sept. 27, taking advantage of NCAA rules that now allow high school juniors to take up to five official visits after Aug. 1 before their junior year.
All-session tickets for the Thanksgiving week Wooden Legacy event at Anaheim, Calif., are now on sale: All tickets are general admission within sections, with lower-bowl seats at $150 and upper-bowl seats for $100 for three days of games.
Arizona will be opening against Pepperdine at 8 p.m. Pacific Time/9 p.m. Arizona time on Nov. 28 and will play late on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 if the Wildcats win their first two games.
CBS' Matt Norlander says the Wildcats will win the Pac-12 by two games (No. 7 item here).
Virginia's Tony Bennett turned down a raise and asked for raises to assistants and other program improvements while pledging $500,000 to a career-development program.
The SEC is exploring funding more full scholarships for "equivalency" sports, which could be a problem to follow for schools in the Pac-12 such as Arizona that run athletic programs in the red.
Zagsblog says Kentucky isn't recruiting Jalen Green anymore.
Stanford lost junior forward Kodye Pugh for the season because of a knee injury.