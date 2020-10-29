 Skip to main content
Four-star wing Shane Nowell to announce decision on Saturday
Four-star wing Shane Nowell to announce decision on Saturday

  • Updated
Four-star Seattle-area wing Shane Nowell says he'll announce his college choice Saturday, and Arizona is a heavy favorite to land him.

All eight predictions logged on 247's Crystal Ball say Nowell will choose Arizona over schools that include Washington, WSU, Montana, Montana State and Oklahoma.

Nowell made the announcement via an Instagram story.

Shane Nowell

The Wildcats already have two commitments from the high school class of 2021, combo guard K.J. Simpson of Northridge, Calif., and wing Shane Dezonie of Brewster Academy. They have made a recruiting push in the Seattle area since hiring Seattle native Jason Terry as an assistant coach last spring.

Arizona only has two seniors on this season's roster but typically has extra openings surface with early departures after the season. Seniors Ira Lee and Terrell Brown also are eligible to return, since the NCAA has offered all winter sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, but their scholarships would likely not count toward the 13-player limit.

