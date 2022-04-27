Freshman guard Shane Nowell transferring from Arizona Wildcats

After playing a limited role for the Wildcats as a freshman last season, guard Shane Nowell has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Nowell, who committed to former UA coach Sean Miller and stayed around for new coach Tommy Lloyd, played just 67 total minutes over 19 games last season. He was also suspended for three games late in the regular season for reasons Lloyd declined to detail.

“Shane, we noticed, just had some things we wanted to address behind the scenes,” Lloyd said after Nowell dressed in street clothes for UA’s win over Stanford at McKale Center on March 3.

When asked during his postseason news conference on April 14 if he expected Nowell to be back, Lloyd said he didn’t want to talk about anybody specifically in that manner.

“Everybody's having conversations about all that stuff right now,” Lloyd said. “I just told our guys, `Hey, we don't need to rush to any decisions. Let's just make sure that we're all making decisions were comfortable with.’ “

A native of the Seattle area, Nowell is the brother of Jaylen Nowell, who won the 2018-19 Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell while playing for Washington. He was the only one of three Miller commits in the class of 2021 to stick with the Wildcats, with K.J. Simpson heading to Colorado and Shane Dezonie going to Vanderbilt, but never gained traction in the Wildcats’ rotation.

Having also been offered scholarships by Washington, WSU, Montana, Montana State and Oklahoma out of Eastside Catholic High School, Nowell told the Star last May that he took two weeks to talk with Lloyd and decide whether to stay with the Wildcats.

“It definitely took some time because I wasn’t too sure,” Nowell said. “It was pretty much a matter of what’s the best situation for me, as well as my family, because I didn’t want to go too far away from home.

“But then also once I got to know Coach Lloyd, got to see his coaching style, to see how he plans to really incorporate me, I really liked what he had to say. So it just felt like it was the best scenario.”

Nowell wound up averaging 0.8 points and 0.8 rebounds while playing only spot minutes toward the end of games the Wildcats were decisively winning. He also fell behind fellow freshman Adama Bal in the Wildcats’ pecking order, with Bal playing spot minutes in several key games late in the season, helping Arizona cope with an ankle injury to point guard Kerr Kriisa.

Nowell wasn’t made available for media interviews all season but said during UA’s preseason media day that he was struck by the competition and ability of players at his guard position.

“We’ve got a lot of really good guards,” Nowell said. “Definitely the first day I got here, you know, just the physicality level, the speed of the game, was definitely elevated. But it's just about a matter of adjusting to it each and every single day and just keep growing.”

