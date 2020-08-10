Freshmen Dalen Terry, Kerr Kriisa, Benn Mathurin joining Arizona Wildcats this week

Dalen Terry arrived in Tucson on Sunday, Benn Mathurin was flying in from Montreal on Monday and Estonian point guard Kerr Krissa is scheduled to arrive within days, joining about 10 Arizona Wildcats players who are expected to report this week.
Tucson WASSSUP ?!?! I’m here 🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚🌚— 4👼🏾 (@DalenTerry) August 10, 2020
See you soon, Tucson! 👀— Kerr (@KerrKriisa) August 10, 2020
Although the Wildcats had announced a reporting date of Aug. 12 for basketball, available testing windows meant they could start reporting on Monday and Tuesday. Most returning players are already back in town, according to UA basketball operations director Ryan Reynolds.
Once players report and get tested, they are then to spend a week in limited isolation, with no access to UA facilities, Reynolds said. After a week, if they test negative, they will be able to start conditioning and weightlifting drills, with basketball drills likely to begin sometime after the start of school on Aug. 24.
All of the players are expected to arrive by Aug. 24, including UA's five European recruits, and grad transfer Terrell Brown has said he would arrive this week.
It is possible French forward Daniel Batcho may face some minor delays in the current environment, while Tibet Gorener is still finishing up a visit home to Turkey after finishing high school ball in Southern California.
The Wildcats are expected to hold limited basketball drills at least until Sept. 29, when full practices are scheduled to begin -- if, that is, the season starts on time. As of now, the Wildcats' season is scheduled to start on Nov. 10 against NAU, though the way football is going, there's no telling what might happen at this point ...
Terry's father, Al, said on Instagram that it was an emotional sendoff.
ICYMI, five-star class of 2022 guard Skyy Clark has narrowed it down to eight finalists that did not include Arizona.
First and foremost I want to thank each and every school that has been involved in my recruitment, I’m truly blessed to be looked at in such high regard for my basketball talents. Thank you for your time and energy. pic.twitter.com/2kKRywiu8a— Skyy Clark (@skyyclark) August 7, 2020
Dick Vitale said on a 1 Star Recruits podcast that he's hearing UA could receive Level I allegations in 2-3 weeks (though he said in June it could happen in July or early August).
UA's case has long appeared likely to be one of the last to be processed by NCAA investigators, due to its complexity and the fact that investigators have been studying evidence from the last federal trial and possibly HBO's The Scheme. The coronavirus situation also may be adding to the delay.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!