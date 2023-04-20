Transferring Cal State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. told On3's Joe Tipton that he will visit Arizona on Tuesday after traveling to Alabama this week.

A first-team all-Big West selection last season as a junior, Wrightsell averaged a team-high 16.3 points while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He made an average of 2.4 3-pointers per game, the third-most in the Big West, hitting them at a 38.3% clip.

Wrightsell is a native of Omaha, where his father, Latrell, was a four-year player for Creighton in the late 1980s and early 1990s.