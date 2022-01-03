Game time, TV channel set for Saturday's UA-ASU game in Tempe

Arizona's scheduled game Saturday at ASU has been set for 2 p.m., and will be carried on Fox Sports 1.

The game had been scheduled for either a noon or 2 p.m. tipoff.

Arizona is scheduled to host Washington on Monday at 6 p.m., in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 2 at McKale Center before the Huskies ran into COVID-19 issues.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.