Game time, TV channel set for Saturday's UA-ASU game in Tempe

Arizona's scheduled game Saturday at ASU has been set for 2 p.m., and will be carried on Fox Sports 1.
The game had been scheduled for either a noon or 2 p.m. tipoff.
Arizona is scheduled to host Washington on Monday at 6 p.m., in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 2 at McKale Center before the Huskies ran into COVID-19 issues.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bruce Pascoe
Reporter
Bruce is a veteran Star sports reporter who has also worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He graduated from Northwestern University and has an MBA from Thunderbird.