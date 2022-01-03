 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game time, TV channel set for Saturday's UA-ASU game in Tempe
top story editor's pick

Game time, TV channel set for Saturday's UA-ASU game in Tempe

Michigan Arizona Basketball

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd calls to his players during the first half of the Wildcats' win over Michigan earlier this season. UA beat a top-5 team for the first time since Dec. 30, 2017, when it knocked off ASU.

 Sam Morris, Associated Press

Arizona's scheduled game Saturday at ASU has been set for 2 p.m., and will be carried on Fox Sports 1.

The game had been scheduled for either a noon or 2 p.m. tipoff.

Arizona is scheduled to host Washington on Monday at 6 p.m., in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 2 at McKale Center before the Huskies ran into COVID-19 issues.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News