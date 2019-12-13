Georgetown transfer James Akinjo will visit Arizona this weekend, presumably while taking in the Wildcats' game with Gonzaga on Saturday, according to 247 Sports.
Akinjo left the Hoyas earlier this month, when two other players also left in the wake of student conduct concerns (Akinjo was not mentioned in any court documents reviewed by CBS Sports, and the school clarified with the Washington Post that he wasn't involved).
Initially a UConn commit out of Southern California, Akinjo considered the Wildcats in the spring of 2018 when UA's roster was bare but ultimately chose Georgetown over Tennessee and Arizona.
Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape told Jon Rothstein he's considering Arizona, USC and Virginia Tech. A 6-10 forward from Charlotte, Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season while being named a honorable mention all-Ivy selection.
USC currently has another Columbia grad transfer, guard Quinton Adlesh. UA has an Ivy League grad in former Stone Gettings, who left Cornell in part because his financial contribution there was set to increase.
Tape left Columbia's team in the fall to similarly sit out somewhere in the spring and play as a grad transfer in 2020-21, when he will likely be given a full scholarship.