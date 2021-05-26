Georgia grad transfer Justin Kier announces he'll play for Arizona

Georgia transfer guard Justin Kier announced Wednesday he will play for Arizona, choosing the Wildcats over Oklahoma, Marquette, Utah and Penn State.

A graduate transfer who earlier played at George Mason, Kier started all 25 games he played in last season for Georgia while averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Expected to play next season despite being a two-time transfer, Kier will bring much-needed experience to the Wildcats. Overall, Kier has started in 120 college games between stints at George Mason and Georgia. Kier also graduated from George Mason a year ago and turns 21 on Sunday.