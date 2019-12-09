Stone Gettings is making progress with his concussion but definitely won't play Wednesday against Omaha, Arizona coach Sean Miller said Monday evening on his radio show.
Miller said Gettings might be clear to resume activities with a face mask after Arizona gets through the Omaha and Gonzaga games this week.
"And from what I'm being told, the next couple of weeks, you get some great healing there," Miller said. When "it gets to the holiday season and our nonconference season is over, at that point you're really returned back to form. It's just that we're kind of in that unknown area of when he'll be able to come back."
Arizona has only one game between Saturday and its Jan. 4 Pac-12 opener with ASU --- facing St. John's on Dec. 21 in San Francisco -- giving Gettings even more time to recover.
Even though guards Nico Mannion (back spasms) and Josh Green (illness) returned to practice Friday and played Saturday at Baylor, Miller said Monday was the first time they fully returned to practice.
Green "practiced really for the first time -- him and Nico -- both for the first time in about 13 days," Miller said. "If you kind of go through it when you play in these exempt tournaments (such as the Wooden Legacy), then you're playing three games in four days, you're really not able to practice and they're missing last week.
"Those guys are both very talented, hard-working great kids and it was great to be able to welcome them back into practice because we had a hard practice today. And I think that there's plenty more to come."
Miller also said on his show that he felt Baylor was in a tough spot with their football team playing in the Big 12 Championship game Saturday but appreciated the UA fans who dominated the Ferrell Center.
"It was just surreal to see so many fans with red and blue there," Miller said. "There was one section above our bench that was completely filled. I wish we had played better."
Miller typically holds his weekly news conference on Mondays, or Tuesday if the Wildcats play on a Sunday, but it was moved to Tuesday this week.