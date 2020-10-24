Goodyear's DaRon Holmes commits to Dayton over Arizona, Cal and Marquette

Four-star forward DaRon Holmes left Goodyear Millennium High School for Florida's Montverde Academy this season, and he isn't coming back to the state for college basketball.
Holmes announced Saturday he has chosen Dayton over Arizona, Marquette and Cal.
110% committed... truly blessed 🤞🏾✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️#GOFLYERS @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/AjvQcxOAFT— DaRon Holmes II (@DaRonagon) October 24, 2020
Holmes told Sports Illustrated that he took his time and picked Dayton because of its system and the opportunity he had there.
"Coach (Anthony) Grant really showed me how they could really elevate my game and put me in position to be successful," Holmes told SI. "I know that I have to buy-in and work hard and that’s the only focus for me in going there."
