Graduating Arizona Wildcats walk-on forward Matt Weyand enters transfer portal

After a four-year career as an Arizona walk-on, forward Matt Weyand has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

A product of Mater Dei High School in Orange County, Weyand played in 15 games over four seasons with the Wildcats. He went through Senior Day ceremonies on Feb. 27 and is expected to graduate in May with a degree in business management.

Because the NCAA is not counting this season toward eligibility clocks, he'll have another season to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer and pursue an MBA or other graduate degree. UA senior Ira Lee is has also taken advantage of the waiver, transferring to George Washington for a fifth season.