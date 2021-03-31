 Skip to main content
Graduating Arizona Wildcats walk-on forward Matt Weyand enters transfer portal
editor's pick

  • Updated

Arizona center Christian Koloko, 35, congratulates Arizona forward Matt Weyand, 54, after Weyand's successful three-pointer during the fourth quarter of Arizona's 99-49 win over Nebraska-Omaha at McKale Center on December 11th, 2019. Center Chase Jeter and guard Josh Green were the Wildcats leading scorers with 15 total points each.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

After a four-year career as an Arizona walk-on, forward Matt Weyand has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

A product of Mater Dei High School in Orange County, Weyand played in 15 games over four seasons with the Wildcats. He went through Senior Day ceremonies on Feb. 27 and is expected to graduate in May with a degree in business management.

Because the NCAA is not counting this season toward eligibility clocks, he'll have another season to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer and pursue an MBA or other graduate degree. UA senior Ira Lee is has also taken advantage of the waiver, transferring to George Washington for a fifth season.

