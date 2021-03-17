Guard Terrell Brown enters transfer portal after one season with Wildcats

Brown took over a starting role when Baker broke his wrist on Jan. 9, but later relinquished it to Kriisa, who began starting on Feb. 11 against Oregon State and continued starting the rest of the season except for against Washington on Senior Day. In that Feb. 27 game, Brown started 1 for 11 and missed all six 3-pointers he took.

“In some ways, he might have wanted to play too well tonight,” UA coach Sean Miller said after that game. “This is his final home game, at least this season, and he was honored before the game. I think it’s the first time his family has actually been able to see him play live. And I never really saw him relax out there.”

Lee’s playing time and production dropped this season to numbers comparable to his freshman season of 2017-18. He was the fourth player rotating into two post spots behind Azuolas Tubelis, Jordan Brown and Christian Koloko, averaging 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over an average of 10.4 minutes a game.

Lee played less than eight minutes in each of his final seven games, including just four after receiving a Senior Day start on Feb. 27.

Both Lee and Brown were noncommittal about their future as the season neared its end, and an effort to reach them before the Feb. 27 game was unsuccessful.