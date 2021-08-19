Happy New Year? Arizona Wildcats will begin 2022 by traveling to L.A. to face UCLA, USC

The Pac-12 on Thursday released weekend pairs for the 18-game portion of the season, announcing that Arizona will have the difficult task of opening the "traditional" portion of the conference season in Los Angeles over New Year's weekend.

Last season, UCLA reached the Final Four and USC reached the Elite Eight and both teams will have high expectations this season. The Bruins are expected to be a preseason top three pick.

The Wildcats, who will travel to ASU the first full week in January, will play their first home games of calendar 2022 against Colorado and Utah the weekend of Jan. 12-16.

Exact dates and times will not be released until at least next month, after television partners have chosen which games will fill their spots, but announcing the weekend pairs allow some planning for fans who expect to attend games.

Arizona's 2021-22 men's basketball schedule now looks like this:

Oct. 2 Red Blue Game 3 p.m.

Oct. TBD Closed scrimmage

Nov. 1 Eastern New Mexico (exhibition)

Nov. 9 NAU