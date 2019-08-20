Couldn't get an answer at UA about why Jason Terry stopped by McKale Center and posed with Sean Miller on Tuesday, but it might be another sign of a mended relationship.
Always great to have Wildcats in McKale Center. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/hQMTNuyYvW— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) August 20, 2019
In the wake of the February 2018 ESPN report, Terry tweeted that UA needed to "clean house" because "we have too much pride, too much tradition to allow outsiders to tear down what we built."
But last April, Terry told Phoenix radio station 910-AM that he strongly supported Miller and that "we're in good hands."
Less than 24 hours after eliminating Arizona while narrowing his choices to five, five-star point guard Daishen Nix narrowed it to one by committing to UCLA.
Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Nix not surprisingly told 247 he "loved the weather out there," and the proximity to family in the West.
Former UA recruiting target Josh Christopher told 247 Sports he is considering ASU because coach Bobby Hurley "lets you rock...he lets his kids go."
MoMo Jones is headed to Frankfurt.