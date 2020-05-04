'Head coach responsibility' a factor as NCAA hits Louisville with allegations

Louisville became the latest college basketball program involved in the federal basketball investigation to disclose an NCAA notice of infractions, including a Level One (most serious) charge for improper recruiting tactics with Brian Bowen.
In what could foreshadow what's ahead for Arizona, Louisville was also assessed a Level II violation for former coach Rick Pitino under its "head coach responsibility" bylaw. That could result in a show-cause order and up to a half-season suspension for Pitino, now the head coach at Iona.
In what is formally known as Bylaw 11.1.1.1, the NCAA says head coaches are held responsible for the actions of their direct and indirect reports unless they can rebut the presumption of responsibility.
Then-UA assistant coach Book Richardson admitted to taking $20,000 in bribes and was heard on a recording played in federal trial that he paid the cousin of former UA wing Rawle Alkins $2,000 a month, although UA said in its 2019 victim impact statement it had no knowledge that Richardson paid players.
Richardson said after being sentenced to three months in federal prison that he had no knowledge of Miller paying players, although he told agent Christian Dawkins on a recording that Miller "bought" former UA star Deandre Ayton. Several months after the second federal basketball trial ended last spring, Yahoo reported that Richardson paid $40,000 to a coach to help ensure Alkins' eligibility.
In Arizona's victim impact statement filed in U.S. District Court before Richardson's sentencing, UA general counsel Laura Todd Johnson said the school was “facing the prospect of potentially significant sanctions and penalties from the NCAA flowing from the unlawful actions involved in this case.”
Other schools who have received NCAA notices of allegation include Kansas, North Carolina State, South Carolina, USC, TCU and Oklahoma State. Arizona is expected to be among the last of the schools involved in the federal investigation to receive a notice of allegations.
While many allegations against Louisville stemmed from evidence and testimony from the first college basketball trial, in October 2018, Arizona was mentioned more often in the second trial held last spring. It is possible the NCAA is also looking into not-previously-revealed information from HBO's "The Scheme" documentary released in March. Plus, an NCAA official has said the coronavirus is likely to force more delays.
Schools have 90 days after receiving a notice of allegations to respond to the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The NCAA then has 60 days to reply before a hearing is held with appeals possible, meaning the process could take at least 5-6 months after an NOA arrives.
Doesn't sound like Romello White wants to return to ASU. Not only has he declared for the NBA Draft but he's also reportedly entered the transfer portal.
Arizona State forward Romello White is in the transfer portal, per source.3-year starter.Averaged 10.2, 8.8 rebounds last season. Recently decided to test NBA Draft waters.Doesn't mean he's definitely leaving, but never a good sign.— Doug Haller (@DougHaller) May 4, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!