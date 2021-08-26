Headed for Arizona's Ring of Honor, former Wildcat Josh Green brings Olympic medal to McKale

Former Arizona guard Josh Green stopped by McKale Center on Thursday with the bronze medal he won with Australia in the Tokyo Olympics, an accomplishment that will put him in Arizona's Ring of Honor.
A little “show and tell” in McKale today!Thanks for stopping by and bringing your bronze medal, @JoshBGreen! pic.twitter.com/WEqVOKG74r— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) August 26, 2021
Green and one of his 2019-20 UA teammates, Zeke Nnaji, have now both qualified for the Ring of Honor. Nnaji made it by becoming the 2019-20 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year while Green will get a banner for earning an Olympic medal. (The Ring of Honor has different required accomplishments than the more exclusive jersey recognitions).
There is no telling, however, when either of the players will be formally honored since they are busy playing for NBA teams, Nnaji for the Nuggets and Green for the Mavericks. But it is possible banners would be put up in time for the Oct. 2 Red-Blue Game in order to be on display for fans and recruits alike.