Hot-shooting Jemarl Baker pours in 33 as Arizona Wildcats clobber NAU, 96-53

After backing up at both guard spots last season, junior guard Jemarl Baker moved off the ball this season because UA coach Sean Miller had a number of other ballhandlers and needed some shooting.
In just the Wildcats’ third game of the season, that move looked pretty good.
Baker hit 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Wildcats to a 96-53 win over NAU on Monday at McKale Center. He was joined in the fun by forward Jordan Brown, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Bennedict Mathurin, who had 11 points and five rebounds.
Shooting 66.7% overall, and holding the Lumberjacks to just 30.5%, Arizona moved to 3-0 though it received a potentially ominous sign earlier Monday when assistant coach Jason Terry returned what the school called an "inconclusive" COVID-19 test result.
UA said Terry would be retested Tuesday morning. If the test is a confirmed positive, and if contact tracing determines enough players had at least 15 minutes of cumulative close contact with Terry since his previous test, the Wildcats' next two games could be in doubt.
UA is scheduled to host Bakersfield on Wednesday and UTEP on Saturday.
Aside from generating Baker's heroics and Brown's double-double, the Wildcats' easy win Monday also gave Miller a chance to clear his bench and play reserve wings Tibet Gorener and Tautvilas Tubelis for the first time this season. Gorener hit 2 of 3 3-pointers, while Tubelis hit 1 of 2 free throws.
Baker actually beat his previous career high of 17 in the first half alone, scoring 21 to help UA take a 53-27 halftime lead against the Lumberjacks, who were playing their first game after resuming practices just three days earlier following a 14-day COVID-19 pause.
Baker actually fell one 3-point attempt short of tying UA’s single-game 3-point percentage record for 10 or more attempts, and he could have missed that attempt: Michael Dickerson (1996-97) and Kyle Fogg (2009-10) both set the record by going 7 for 10.
As it was, Baker’s 5 for 5 3-point shooting in the first half tied the UA record for single-half 3-point percentage, set also by Salim Stoudamire twice and by Jawann McClellan when they went 5-for-5 in games played late in the Lute Olson era.
Baker set his previous high of 17 last season at Washington, where he hit 4 of 7 3s, including a go-ahead 3 with 44 seconds left in UA's 75-72 win.
The Wildcats, who shot 78.3% overall in the first half and 66.7% for the game, jumped out to a 15-0 lead in less than five minutes. NAU, which shot just 30.0%, went scoreless until the older brother of former Wildcat wing Josh Green, Jay Green, made a reverse layup with 15:12 left in the half.
To that point, the Lumberjacks had missed their first six field goals and had four turnovers while Baker and Akinjo each hit early 3-pointers.
News of Terry's test is the first time this season the Wildcats have reported any sort of COVID-19 issue, though most of their games have been rescheduled over the first two weeks of the season because of their opponents' issues.
All 11 of the Wildcats' expected scholarship players were available Monday, while Kerr Kriisa continued to isolate following his return from Estonia and Daniel Batcho nursed a knee injury.
Forward Azuolas Tubelis limped off the court for a brief trip to the locker room with what appeared to be a sore ankle midway through the first half, but returned to the game without issue. Still, it was a rough night for the freshman from Lithuania, who fouled out after 10 minutes.
