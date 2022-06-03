Illinois grad transfer Jacob Grandison considering Arizona Wildcats

Former Illinois forward Jacob Grandison listed Arizona among the 10 schools he is considering transferring to next season, according multiple reports.

Grandison is also considering USC, UCLA, BYU, DePaul, Iowa State, Michigan, Kentucky, Oregon and Duke, according to tweets from Jeff Borzello, Jon Rothstein and Joe Tipton.

A 6-foot-6 forward from Oakland, Grandison started most of the past two seasons at Illinois after beginning his career at Holy Cross. An all-Academic Big Ten pick, Grandison was fourth on Illini in both scoring at 9.6 points per game and rebounding at 3.8.

During Arizona's 83-79 win over Illinois at Champaign last season, Grandison played 32 minutes off the bench, collecting 14 points and five rebounds while hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers.

Arizona still has four open scholarships available for 2022-23 and plenty of opportunity after losing three starters to the NBA Draft.

