The Associated Press named Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis a unanimous first team all-Pac-12 pick, while teammate Oumar Ballo was a second-team selection.

In the AP's major Pac-12 awards, UCLA's Jaime Jaquez was named Player of the Year, Bruins coach Mick Cronin was named Coach of the Year and Washington's Keion Brooks was named Newcomer of the Year.

The Pac-12's internal awards, which are voted on by the league's 12 head coaches, earlier Tuesday also named Jaquez POY and Cronin COY but gave out a Freshman of the Year award to UCLA's Adem Bona instead of an overall Newcomer of the Year.

While the coaches put 10 players on its first team and five on the second, the AP voting of media members who regularly cover the league results in the traditional five players each on first, second and third teams. The AP also designated unanimous picks -- Tubelis, Jaquez and USC's Boogie Ellis.

The full AP all-Pac-12 teams:

First team

Jaime Jaquez*, UCLA

Azuolas Tubelis*, Arizona

Boogie Ellis*, USC

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Branden Carlsen, Utah

*unanimous

Second team

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Keion Brooks Jr., Washington,

N’Faly Dante, Oregon

Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

Drew Peterson, USC

FWIW, my vote below was based only on conference play:

POY Jaquez

COY Cronin

NOY Brooks

First team: Jaquez, Tubelis, Ellis, Gueye, Campbell