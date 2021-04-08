 Skip to main content
In statement, Sean Miller says he'll miss McKale 'magic,' while thanking bosses, staffers and family
Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller waves to fans after the announcer tells him “happy Birthday” after Arizona’s 83-53 win over New Mexico State at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on November 17th, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Saying it was an "honor" to be Arizona's head men's basketball coach for the past season, Sean Miller thanked fans, UA staffers and family in a statement posted to Twitter a day after he was fired.

Miller said coaching games at McKale Center will be one of the things he misses the most.

"The pageantry and magic of the crowd and pep band is unlike any arena I've been in," Miller said. "Wildcat fans are unique. They are passionate, loyal, knowledgeable and fair, and that's why they are the best fan base in college basketball."

In conclusion, Miller said: "I wish Arizona the very best as they move forward with their new head coach. My hope is that they can capture that elusive fifth Final Four and second national championship."

