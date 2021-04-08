In statement, Sean Miller says he'll miss McKale 'magic,' while thanking bosses, staffers and family

Saying it was an "honor" to be Arizona's head men's basketball coach for the past season, Sean Miller thanked fans, UA staffers and family in a statement posted to Twitter a day after he was fired.

Miller said coaching games at McKale Center will be one of the things he misses the most.

"The pageantry and magic of the crowd and pep band is unlike any arena I've been in," Miller said. "Wildcat fans are unique. They are passionate, loyal, knowledgeable and fair, and that's why they are the best fan base in college basketball."

“It was an honor to be the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona.”A statement from Sean Miller: pic.twitter.com/sgWbDR35Oe — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 8, 2021

In conclusion, Miller said: "I wish Arizona the very best as they move forward with their new head coach. My hope is that they can capture that elusive fifth Final Four and second national championship."