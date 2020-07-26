Incoming Arizona freshman Kerr Kriisa helps Estonia win Baltic Way Cup tournament

Incoming Arizona freshman Kerr Kriisa's shot cooled off somewhat after his torrid 8-for-12 3-point effort Friday against Lithuania, but he still played a key role in helping Estonia's national team beat Latvia on Sunday to win the Baltic Way Cup exhibition tournament.
Kriisa had eight points with 2-of-9 3-point shooting along with four rebounds, four assists and only one turnover in Estonia's 84-67 win over Latvia. Over two games in the weekend event at Tallinn, Estonia, Kriisa averaged 17 points and 48% 3-point shooting.
The tournament is named for the peaceful Baltic Way demonstration in 1989, when people formed a human chain through the Baltic countries, which declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Estonia's win over Lithuania was its first in basketball over Lithuania since it claimed independence.
The games were allowed to admit 1,500 fans, with Estonia's coronavirus numbers low. The country reported only one new case in the previous 24 hours and has reported no COVID-related deaths since June.
Kriisa actually spent his last two seasons playing in Lithuania with the Zalgiris club, mostly for its junior team, but told Estonian media that he didn't think he would have enough playing time for Zalgiris' top club in the next few seasons.
In what might also be worth noting, former Arizona forward Robertas Javtokas is Sports Director of Zalgiris. Javtokas played briefly as a freshman for Lute Olson in 1999-2000 before returning to Lithuania.
Estonia is scheduled to play Finland on Thursday and Friday. There's no telling when Kriisa will be able to arrive in Arizona but the Wildcats are hoping all their players will be able to show up at least for the beginning of the fall semester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!