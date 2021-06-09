 Skip to main content
Incoming transfer Pelle Larsson enrolls at Arizona, begins offseason workouts

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah

Arizona guard James Akinjo, left, drives past Utah guard Pelle Larsson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

 Alex Goodlett / The Associated Press

Utah transfer Pelle Larsson has arrived in Tucson and enrolled at Arizona, allowing him to begin offseason workouts with the Wildcats.

After announcing he would transfer to Arizona a month ago, Larsson went home to Sweden but has since returned. Because he enrolled, Larsson became eligible to work out with UA staffers, though there are only a few other teammates in town this week.

Sophomores Kerr Kriisa, Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin are on campus this week, along with Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo, though Terry (USA), Ballo (Mali) and Mathurin (Canada) are expected to leave soon for U19 training camps. USA Basketball's camp will begin June 20 while Canada is expected to announce its dates next week after announcing this week that former New Mexico coach Paul Weir will coach Canada's U19 team.

Kriisa already went home to Estonia but is expected back for the rest of the summer (Estonia won't have teams in U19 or in the Olympics this year).

In addition, Seattle-area freshman Shane Nowell is expected to arrive on campus Thursday.

ICYMI, UA commit Dylan Anderson was named Arizona's Gatorade Player of the Year last week.

