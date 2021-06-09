Incoming transfer Pelle Larsson enrolls at Arizona, begins offseason workouts

Utah transfer Pelle Larsson has arrived in Tucson and enrolled at Arizona, allowing him to begin offseason workouts with the Wildcats.

After announcing he would transfer to Arizona a month ago, Larsson went home to Sweden but has since returned. Because he enrolled, Larsson became eligible to work out with UA staffers, though there are only a few other teammates in town this week.

Sophomores Kerr Kriisa, Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin are on campus this week, along with Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo, though Terry (USA), Ballo (Mali) and Mathurin (Canada) are expected to leave soon for U19 training camps. USA Basketball's camp will begin June 20 while Canada is expected to announce its dates next week after announcing this week that former New Mexico coach Paul Weir will coach Canada's U19 team.