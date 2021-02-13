Ira Lee out again for Arizona Wildcats against Oregon Ducks

Arizona senior forward Ira Lee will miss a second game Saturday against Oregon with an ankle injury he suffered in practice Wednesday.

Lee has been the fourth player rotating into the Wildcats' two post spots, but wasn't able to play Thursday against Oregon State and watched warmups Saturday in street clothes.

Lee wore a vintage Arizona 1997 Final Four shirt, in the style that injured guard Jemarl Baker has been wearing regularly since being lost for the season with a broken wrist.

The rest of the Wildcats wore Black History Month T-shirts over their red uniforms. Usually wearing white at home and blue on the road, UA has only previously worn red for its Dec. 19 loss to Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif.

The uniform was a late switch because Oregon showed up wearing uniforms primarily in light gray (labeled "Mighty Oregon") and officials said they were too close visually to UA's home whites.

At 11 a.m., the Wildcats' official Twitter account said they would wear their solid whites Saturday but then tweeted out 28 minutes later that they would wear red.