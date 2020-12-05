It's go time for Ira Lee and Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center

Cleared from concussion protocol, Arizona senior forward Ira Lee was throwing down dunks during the Wildcats' pregame warmups Saturday at McKale Center.
The Wildcats had all 11 active players warming up for their game Saturday afternoon against Eastern Washington. Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa is not present, likely because of COVID protocols after returning from Estonia on Thursday.
While UA coach Sean Miller declined to detail when Kriisa would be available for practices, UA players had to isolate for a week upon reporting to campus in August. Kriisa is not eligible to play anyway, with his case still in the NCAA clearinghouse.
Saturday's game will be only Arizona's second of the season, after games with NAU, UTEP, Colorado and Northern Colorado were postponed or canceled. Eastern Washington has also played only one, with games against Oregon and Montana Tech canceled.
