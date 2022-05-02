It's official: The 'gradients' in Arizona Wildcats' basketball jerseys are gone

Without showing yet what its new basketball uniforms will look like next season, Arizona teased out via Twitter that the gradient look is going away.

During UA's preseason media day last September, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said there would eventually be some "significant changes" in the Wildcats' uniforms but the lag in Nike’s customization process meant they wouldn't be ready for last season.

The Wildcats are expected to revert to more traditional uniforms in 2022-23, a process that was already in place before Lloyd was hired in April 2021 but moved along with Lloyd's influence. The gradient look has been unpopular with some fans.

“I'm not a shoe guy. I'm not a uniform guy. So let's just make that clear,” Lloyd said at UA's preseason media day. “You guys probably see that I wear the same gray shoes every day. But yeah, we're gonna probably do one more year with what they've been wearing, and then next year I think you're gonna see some significant changes to the uniform.”

