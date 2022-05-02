 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

It's official: The 'gradients' in Arizona Wildcats' basketball jerseys are gone

  • Updated

Arizona's Deandre Ayton (13) celebrates after the team won an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in the Pac-12 men's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 75-61. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 Isaac Brekken

Without showing yet what its new basketball uniforms will look like next  season, Arizona teased out via Twitter that the gradient look is going away.

During UA's preseason media day last September, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said there would eventually be some "significant changes" in the Wildcats' uniforms but the lag in Nike’s customization process meant they wouldn't be ready for last season.

The Wildcats are expected to revert to more traditional uniforms in 2022-23, a process that was already in place before Lloyd was hired in April 2021 but moved along with Lloyd's influence. The gradient look has been unpopular with some fans.

“I'm not a shoe guy. I'm not a uniform guy. So let's just make that clear,” Lloyd said at UA's preseason media day. “You guys probably see that I wear the same gray shoes every day. But yeah, we're gonna probably do one more year with what they've been wearing, and then next year I think you're gonna see some significant changes to the uniform.”

People are also reading…

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News