James Akinjo hits 3 at end of first half to give Arizona 50-44 halftime lead over Colorado

James Akinjo launched a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half to give Arizona a 50-44 halftime lead over Colorado at McKale Center on Monday in an offensive explosion during the Wildcats' Pac-12 home opener.
After Colorado's Keeshawn Barthelemy missed a jumper with seven second left in an offensively explosive first half, Ira Lee rebounded it and fired to Akinjo, who raced to the top of the key before launching his shot before time expired.
James Akinjo at the buzzer! Arizona ends the first half on a 8-0 run and leads Colorado 50-44. (Via Pac-12 Network) pic.twitter.com/UHiXK91xQu— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 29, 2020
Both featuring traditionally tough defenses, Arizona and Colorado allowed each other to shoot better than 50% in the first half. UA had particular trouble guarding the Buffs behind the line and Evan Battey pretty much anywhere he was.
Colorado shot 51.6% overall and was 7 of 14 from 3-point range while Battey, the Buffs’ veteran 260-pound forward, had 14 points on 5 for 6 shooting to lead them.
Akinjo had 13 points and four assists to lead Arizona, which shot 55.9% overall and hit 5 of 9 3-pointers, while Jemarl Baker had nine points and Christian Koloko eight.
Coming off the bench while Azuolas Tubelis made his second straight start, Koloko maneuvered his way for eight points in the first half. Midway through the half, he stretched to catch a long pass in front of him under the basket, then recovered to slam and scored again on the Wildcats’ next possession to make it 34-32 before Akinjo hit a 3-pointer in transition to make it 37-32.
But Battey reinforced his will over the next four minutes, hitting a corner 3, a fadeaway jumper from 10 feet and a baseline jumper to put Colorado ahead 41-40 entering the final media timeout with 3:33 left.
Early in the game, with Colorado coach Tad Boyle having emphasized a need to compete with UA on the glass, the Buffaloes scored seven second-chance points off seven offensive rebounds over the first eight minutes, and outrebounded UA 9-4 overall during that stretch. But Baker kept UA in the game early by scoring nine points on 4-for-6 shooting over those first eight minutes.
Earlier Monday, Colorado guard McKinley Wright won the Pac-12’s Player of the Week award after collecting 21 points and seven assists in the Buffaloes’ 74-64 win over Grand Canyon at Las Vegas on Dec. 22. Wright entered Monday’s game as the only power conference guard to average better than 16 points a game and shoot 60%.
Wright had six points, four rebounds and two assists for the Buffaloes in the first half.
Arizona Men's Basketball vs Colorado
