James Akinjo hits 3 at end of first half to give Arizona 50-44 halftime lead over Colorado

Coming off the bench while Azuolas Tubelis made his second straight start, Koloko maneuvered his way for eight points in the first half. Midway through the half, he stretched to catch a long pass in front of him under the basket, then recovered to slam and scored again on the Wildcats’ next possession to make it 34-32 before Akinjo hit a 3-pointer in transition to make it 37-32.

But Battey reinforced his will over the next four minutes, hitting a corner 3, a fadeaway jumper from 10 feet and a baseline jumper to put Colorado ahead 41-40 entering the final media timeout with 3:33 left.

Early in the game, with Colorado coach Tad Boyle having emphasized a need to compete with UA on the glass, the Buffaloes scored seven second-chance points off seven offensive rebounds over the first eight minutes, and outrebounded UA 9-4 overall during that stretch. But Baker kept UA in the game early by scoring nine points on 4-for-6 shooting over those first eight minutes.

Earlier Monday, Colorado guard McKinley Wright won the Pac-12’s Player of the Week award after collecting 21 points and seven assists in the Buffaloes’ 74-64 win over Grand Canyon at Las Vegas on Dec. 22. Wright entered Monday’s game as the only power conference guard to average better than 16 points a game and shoot 60%.