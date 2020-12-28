James Akinjo leads Arizona Wildcats to another McKale win over Colorado, 88-74

“James played a terrific game tonight. There’s no denying it. He was at times the best player on the court and I love the fact that he had eight assists and two turnovers.”

Arizona expanded its lead into the second half. The Wildcats went on a 10-2 lead early in the second half to lead 63-52 by the time Ira Lee drove inside for a layup with 13:25 left.

During the run, Akinjo hit two 3s and Jordan Brown scored inside while Colorado’s Evan Battey picked up two early fouls after halftime and only played two of the first eight minutes in the second half, although he still wound up the Buffs' leading scorer with 18 points.

While Colorado’s Jeriah Horne hit a 3 pointer with 13:09 left to cut UA’s lead to just 63-55, the Wildcats went back ahead by 10 on a dunk from Koloko and never lost a double-digit lead after that.

Both featuring traditionally tough defenses, Arizona and Colorado allowed each other to shoot better than 50% in the first half. UA had particular trouble guarding the Buffs behind the line and Battey pretty much anywhere he was.

Colorado shot 51.6% overall and was 7 of 14 from 3-point range while Battey, the Buffs’ veteran 260-pound forward, had 14 points on 5 for 6 shooting to lead them.