James Akinjo ties Arizona FT record in Wildcats 69-61 win over UTEP at McKale Center

James Akinjo tied Arizona’s free-throw percentage record, hitting 14 of 14 from the line, while the otherwise poor-shooting Wildcats hung on to beat UTEP 69-61 on Saturday at McKale Center.
Arizona shot just 39.% overall from the field and missed all nine 3-pointers it took but made up for it at the line and with a 46-25 rebounding advantage.
Akinjo finished with 18 points while Bennedict Mathurin had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jemarl Baker added 13 points. Mathurin was one of six players collecting six or more rebounds.
Akinjo was a microcosm of the Wildcats' offensive effort. He shot just 2 for 11 from the field but made all 14 free throws he took, the most an Arizona player has ever taken while hitting all of them.
Just five minutes into the second half, Akinjo tied his personal best from the line, going 10-for-10 from that point after doing the same for Georgetown against Texas last season.
Akinjo hit the 12 for 12 mark with two more free throws with 5:47 left, putting him in the UA record book if he did not miss another free throw at that point.
The UA record for free-throw percentage requires a minimum of 12 attempts and 14 players have reached it. Eleven players went 12 for 12 , while Nic Wise and Allonzo Trier each had 13 for 13 games and Jerryd Bayless was 14 for 14 against Stanford in his one-and-done year of 2007-08.
Akinjo’s 12th free throw gave UA a 63-57 lead and Azuolas Tubelis expanded it to eight points on an offensive rebound basket after he collected a missed free throw from Jordan Brown.
The Wildcats later went into the final minute leading 65-61 before Akinjo hit his 13th and 14th free throws to give UA a 67-61 lead with 31 seconds left.
The win moved Arizona to 5-0 while UTEP dropped to 2-2. The Wildcats are next scheduled to host Cal Baptist on Wednesday at McKale Center before opening their Pac-12 schedule on Dec. 19 against Stanford at a site to be determined.
Arizona led 35-27 at halftime but UTEP scored six straight points early in the second half, prompting UA coach Sean Miller to call a timeout after just 95 seconds.
The Wildcats later took a 49-39 lead when Mathurin converted a three-point play with 14:13 left, but the Miners kept crawling back within two or three possessions, cutting UA’s lead to just 61-57 after Souley Boum hit a 3-pointer with 6:45 left.
At that point, Arizona was shooting 42% overall but had not hit a 3-pointer in six tries while UTEP was hitting 45.7% from the field and had made 5 of 12 3s, with two each from Boum and Bryson Williams.
Shooting just 37.5% from the field, Arizona still managed a 35-27 halftime lead over UTEP thanks to rebounding and perfect free-throw shooting Saturday at McKale Center.
The Wildcats outrebounded UTEP 25-13 -- though they converted 10 offensive rebounds into only four second-chance points -- while hitting 11 of 11 free throws.
Jamal Baker had nine points on 4-for-6 shooting to lead Arizona in first-half scoring, while freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin added eight points and five rebounds.
James Akinjo had eight points and two assists, hitting only 1 of 5 3-pointers but making all six free throws he took.
Trailing 10-8 after the first five minutes, the Wildcats held UTEP to just 1 for 10 shooting over nearly the next seven minutes to go ahead 21-7 by the time Mathurin made a layup with 8:17 left.
The Wildcats headed into the final three minutes holding a 27-23 lead, after Mathurin scored again and Jordan Brown and Akinjo each hit a pair of free throws. Arizona then went on a 6-0 run to take a double-digit lead, 33-23, as halftime neared.
Despite all the changes to Arizona’s schedule over the first 10 days of its season, the UTEP game represented the Wildcats’ fourth in eight days.
After going from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 without a game, the Wildcats have since hosted and beaten Eastern Washington, NAU and Cal State Bakersfield.
The Wildcats had all 11 available scholarship players on hand Saturday, while guard Kerr Kriisa has been cleared to practice (COVID protocols) but not play in games (NCAA clearinghouse issue). Forward Daniel Batcho (knee) is also on hand to watch.
