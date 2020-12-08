 Skip to main content
Jason Terry's follow-up COVID-19 test is negative, so it's business as usual for Arizona Wildcats

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats basketball vs. Grambling State

Assistant coach Jason Terry, right, talks to Arizona Wildcats guard Terrell Brown (31) on the bench during the second half of Arizona Wildcats's season opener against the Grambling State Tigers at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Rd., in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 27, 2020. Arizona won 74-55 against Grambling State.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona confirmed Tuesday that a follow-up COVID-19 test for assistant coach Jason Terry was negative, meaning the Wildcats have no current issues for hosting Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Terry was not on the Wildcats' bench Monday in their 96-53 win over NAU because of what the school called an "inconclusive" test but UA coach Sean Miller expressed optimism after the game that the Wildcats and Terry would be able to move on without issue.

“It is what it is – it’s inconclusive,” Miller said. “I think we have a lot of positive thoughts that he’s fine.”

Barring any issues in Wednesday morning testing, Terry is expected to be on the bench against Cal State Bakersfield. As it turns out, Terry is also the Wildcats' game scout for Bakersfield, so he has been breaking down video of the Roadrunners and helping Miller with a game plan.

Related to this story

