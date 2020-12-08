Jason Terry's follow-up COVID-19 test is negative, so it's business as usual for Arizona Wildcats

Arizona confirmed Tuesday that a follow-up COVID-19 test for assistant coach Jason Terry was negative, meaning the Wildcats have no current issues for hosting Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Terry was not on the Wildcats' bench Monday in their 96-53 win over NAU because of what the school called an "inconclusive" test but UA coach Sean Miller expressed optimism after the game that the Wildcats and Terry would be able to move on without issue.
“It is what it is – it’s inconclusive,” Miller said. “I think we have a lot of positive thoughts that he’s fine.”
Barring any issues in Wednesday morning testing, Terry is expected to be on the bench against Cal State Bakersfield. As it turns out, Terry is also the Wildcats' game scout for Bakersfield, so he has been breaking down video of the Roadrunners and helping Miller with a game plan.
